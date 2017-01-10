Lee Hampton, Kelly Williams from Jack...

Lee Hampton, Kelly Williams from Jackson College with MLK Medal of Service Winner Robert Burton Sr.

Tuesday on "AM Jackson" with Greg O'Connor Director of Multicultural affairs at Jackson College, lee Hampton brought along Kelly Williams and this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Medal of Service winner Robert Burton Sr. to discuss this weekend's events at the college..

Jackson, MI

