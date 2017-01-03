Kibby Road may narrow to two lanes, city to host meeting to gather input

Kibby Road may have a different look by the end of 2017, as the City of Jackson plans to reconstruct the road between the city limits and West Avenue. The city is hosting a public meeting on the topic at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Frost Elementary School library, 1226 S. Wisner St. The meeting is designed to inform the public - especially owners and residents on Kibby Road - of the proposed changes.

