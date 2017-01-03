Harry the barber hangs up his clippers after 52 years
Harry Green of Harry's Barber Shop, 209 N. Jackson St., retired on Friday, Dec. 30, after 52 years of turning out perfect flattops. The vintage 1950s chairs with ashtrays in the arms and original 1965 register are there to stay, but the name is now Todd's Barber Shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie guess
|Oct '16
|Old friend
|1
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC