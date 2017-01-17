Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

BANCROFT , Ella B., and ROGERS , Kyle D., of Jackson, a son, Kyle Dakota Rogers Jr., born January 9, 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Becky Bancroft of Jackson, Stephen Bancroft of Jackson, Janel Strange of Jackson, and Alfred Rogers Jr. of Michigan Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.