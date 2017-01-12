Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

BISHOP , Melissa S., and HARWOOD , Martin L., of Jackson, a daughter, Alexis Mae Prus, born December 29, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Susan and Rodney Barkley of Holt, Jeff Bishop of Munith, and Michelle and Tim Prus of Jackson.

