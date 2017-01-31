Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

AHRENS , Seanna M., and WILCOX , Eric J., of Jackson, a daughter, Evelyn Marlene Wilcox, born January 20, 6 pounds, 1 ounce at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Rene and John Wilcox of Jackson, Rebecca and Terry Lawrence of Michigan Center, and Michelle Steward of Port Orange, Fla.

