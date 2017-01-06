Coming Home: Ganton Art Gallery hosts work of renowned artist Philip C. Curtis
The work of critically acclaimed and locally born artist Philip C. Curtis will be on display at Spring Arbor University's Ganton Art Gallery from February 3 to March 12. Titled "Coming Home," this display of Curtis' work is the most historically and artistically significant show yet received by the Ganton Art Gallery. The show opens to the public on Sunday, February 5, following a private, invitation-only opening the previous Friday.
