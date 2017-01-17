City of Jackson Reaches Agreement with Unions
The City of Jackson approved a couple of collective bargaining agreements with their police unions. The city reached agreement with the two police bargaining units, one for patrol officers and detectives and the other for sergeants and lieutenants.
