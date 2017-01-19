Center Stage Jackson Presents and The...

Center Stage Jackson Presents and Then There Were None

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Center Stage Jackson is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for the dinner theatre production of Agatha Christie 's And Then There Were None at the Sandhill Crane Vineyards, 4724 Walz Rd. Jackson, MI 49201. In this Agatha Christie classic, ten strangers invited to an exclusive resort on a remote island arrive expecting to be pampered in the lap of luxury.

