Bond denied for man charged in New Year's Eve shooting
A man accused of shooting another man in the face outside a Jackson store on New Year's Eve has been arraigned and is being held without bond. Charged with five felonies, Damonjae Boyd, 19, was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Magistrate Judge Fred Bishop.
