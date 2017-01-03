Attempted Armed Robbery in Jackson
A 19-year-old Jackson man is facing armed robbery and attempted murder charges after police say he tried to shoot and rob customers at Frank's party store west of downtown Jackson. JPD says it all started around midnight on New Year's Eve.
