Why the progressives want a recount they know they will lose

The recount in Wisconsin and the coming ones in Michigan and Pennsylvania will not change the outcomes in any of those states.a Even though the party of Mayor Daley, Boss Tweed, and their big city machines are famous for winning recounts by finding bags of votes in candy store basements no recount has ever changed thousands of votes let alone tens of thousands. a I do not believe changing the outcome is the purpose.

