Toys for Tots Breakfast at Grotto Club Announces Fundraising Totals
Thank-you Jackson! The final totals are in from the charity breakfast at the Grotto Club to raise money for Toys for Tots and the Jackson Food Bank on 12/2. About $3000 was raised according to Mike Brown Next stop is Jackson Radio Works' annual toy drive being held this year at Wal-Mart on W. Michigan Ave. Both WKHM, Jackson's News Talk 970 am / 101.5 fm and K105.3 will be on site broadcasting live from 6 to 9 am.
