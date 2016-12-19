The JTA are back for their 32nd year for the NYE Shuttle
Jackson, MI - The Jackson County Substance Abuse Coalition and the Jackson Area Transportation Authority are back for year 32 of the Annual New Years Eve shuttle from 11p to 4am.
