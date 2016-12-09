Several Inches of Snow in the Weekend Forecast
The national weather service weather.gov site is stating a possibility of up to 8 inches of snow accumulation beginning Saturday night and culminating Sunday night. By the middle of next week Jackson area high temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens with low temperatures in single digits.
