Man tries to sell stolen bow to store where owner works
Employees at a Jackson sporting goods store were surprised to see a bow that was reported stolen from a fellow employee's vehicle brought in by a man wanting to sell it. The 36-year-old man entered Schupbach's Sporting Goods in downtown Jackson Monday, Dec. 13, with a compound bow he told store employees he found and wanted to sell, said Jackson Police Deputy Chief Elmer Hitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec 1
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie guess
|Oct '16
|Old friend
|1
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC