Man tries to sell stolen bow to store where owner works

Employees at a Jackson sporting goods store were surprised to see a bow that was reported stolen from a fellow employee's vehicle brought in by a man wanting to sell it. The 36-year-old man entered Schupbach's Sporting Goods in downtown Jackson Monday, Dec. 13, with a compound bow he told store employees he found and wanted to sell, said Jackson Police Deputy Chief Elmer Hitt.

