Jackson superintendent gets effective ranking in evaluation
Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal is an effective leader, according to his latest evaluation from the district's Board of Education. The evaluation was read, approved and accepted by the Jackson School Board at its Monday, Dec. 12 meeting.
