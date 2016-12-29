Felony suspect on the loose in Jackson

Felony suspect on the loose in Jackson

Thursday Dec 29

He led Jackson Police on a car and foot chase and now the search continues there for a felony suspect. Police tell 6 News that officers tried to stop a car driven by 24-year-old Antoine Williams Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of N. Jackson Street and VanBuren Street.

