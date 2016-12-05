Drug Summit Friday, December 9th
The Jackson College Potter Center will be the site of another drug summit this Friday featuring members of the Jackson community concerned about the presence of Heroin and prescription drug abuse. The event will begin at 8:00 am on Friday the 9th and is free and open to the public.
