Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

BOYCE , Cora M. and Ryan S., of Jackson, a daughter, Mackenzy Marie, born November 22, 8 pounds, 7 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Loretta and Scott Boyce of Stockbridge, Tammy and Gary Spicer of Horton, and Melaney and Greg Wells of Hillsdale.

