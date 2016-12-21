Consumer Energy CARE Program: Tools to Stay Warm JACKSON, MI (WHTC) - ...
Consumers Energy says more than 16,000 Michigan households will receive the assistance through it's CARE program. The CARE program that is in it's forth year is an affordable payment plan available to Consumers Energy customers based on their income.
