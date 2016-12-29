Boy Scouts Christmas Tree Pick-up

On "Talkback Jackson" Wednesday, Roger Roty of the Boy Scouts told WKHM that the annual Christmas tree pick-up will take place on Saturday, January 14th. If you live in the city and have a live tree to dispose of you need do nothing but have the tree at the side of the road by 9:00 am on 1/14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHM-AM Jackson.