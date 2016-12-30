Armed Stand-off Results in Felony Charges
An armed stand-off on Thursday results in felony charges on Friday for Jackson resident Reynaldo Quinto. The incident began Thursday night when the accused allegedly fought with his wife at their home on Chapin St. Reports indicate that Quinto fired at least one shot in the home.
