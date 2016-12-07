Annual Kiwanis Newspaper Sale
Once again this year the Kiwanis Club of Jackson will hold it's annual newspaper sale to raise money for shoes and boots for needy Jackson Public Schools students. Kiwanis members will be posted at businesses in Jackson selling the newspapers for a donation.
