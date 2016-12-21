Anderson Printing to close downtown, be absorbed by American Speedy Printing Centers
Anderson Printing & Mailing, 139 S. Mechanic St., will close its doors for good following the work day on Friday, Dec. 23. The business was bought by American Speedy Printing Centers, 1232 S. West Ave. Speedy Printing bought Anderson a few weeks ago. Both stores will close for the holiday season to complete the transition, with the West Avenue location reopening Jan. 2. Speedy Printing began in Jackson in 1988, according to Owner Amy Lienhard.
