Anderson Printing to close downtown, ...

Anderson Printing to close downtown, be absorbed by American Speedy Printing Centers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: MLive.com

Anderson Printing & Mailing, 139 S. Mechanic St., will close its doors for good following the work day on Friday, Dec. 23. The business was bought by American Speedy Printing Centers, 1232 S. West Ave. Speedy Printing bought Anderson a few weeks ago. Both stores will close for the holiday season to complete the transition, with the West Avenue location reopening Jan. 2. Speedy Printing began in Jackson in 1988, according to Owner Amy Lienhard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Dec 1 417 Linda 56
Carrie guess Oct '16 Old friend 1
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... Aug '16 nancys734 1
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Jun '16 Pam 10
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC