After 40 years of women rabbis, a Q&A with the first
Rabbi Sally Priesand, the first American female rabbi, holds "The Sacred Calling" book of essays on female rabbis. Photo courtesy of the Central Conference of American Rabbis Sally Priesand was a 16-year-old Cleveland girl in 1963 when she wrote to the Reform Jewish movement's flagship seminary and said she wanted to be a rabbi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec 1
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie guess
|Oct '16
|Old friend
|1
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC