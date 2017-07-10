Soliciting Law To Be Repealed
In a working session last month the Lansing town Board decided to repeal a 1966 ordinance to Regulate and License the Hawking and Peddling of Goods, Wares and Merchandise and Soliciting Orders. But that doesn't mean solicitors will have free reign in Lansing.
