Key genes in nitrogen utilization in tobacco identified

The identification of these genes could eventually lead to the development of plants that require less nitrogen and to the reduction of certain toxicants in smoke A new genetic road map of tobacco has been used to successfully identify and clone two mutated genes associated with how efficiently the plants used nitrogen - a discovery that could one day help reduce the need for nitrogen-based fertilizers in growing crops. These same genes could also play a role in helping to reduce the levels of some carcinogenic compounds in cigarette smoke.

