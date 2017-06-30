Does Enceladus 'burp' methanol?

Does Enceladus 'burp' methanol?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The Cardiff team say the unexpectedly large quantity of methanol may have two possible origins: either a cloud of gas expelled from Enceladus, or gas has spread further out into Saturn's E-ring. Cassini observations have revealed hydrothermal activity, with vents spewing water vapour and ice particles out from a global ocean buried beneath the icy crust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 23 SEE the TAZZ STENCH 2
How's the are for kids? Jun 20 Anawnamis 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jun 20 Concerned 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May '17 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC