Bringing Bacteria's Defense Into Focus
ITHACA, N.Y. By taking a series of near-atomic resolution snapshots, Cornell University and Harvard Medical School scientists have observed step-by-step how bacteria defend against foreign invaders such as bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria. The process they observed uses CRISPR sites, where the cell's DNA can be snipped to insert additional DNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|Jun 23
|SEE the TAZZ STENCH
|2
|How's the are for kids?
|Jun 20
|Anawnamis
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jun 20
|Concerned
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|May '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|23
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr '17
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC