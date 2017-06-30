Bringing Bacteria's Defense Into Focus

ITHACA, N.Y. By taking a series of near-atomic resolution snapshots, Cornell University and Harvard Medical School scientists have observed step-by-step how bacteria defend against foreign invaders such as bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria. The process they observed uses CRISPR sites, where the cell's DNA can be snipped to insert additional DNA.

