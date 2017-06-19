Women in science: Finding consensus
US female deans, provosts and other academic administrators gave higher ratings than did their male counterparts to policies and strategies aimed at improving the professional lives of women in science, a study finds . And they disagreed with male administrators about the value of some strategies for retaining female faculty members in science, technology, engineering and mathematics .
