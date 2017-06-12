Woman found slain at NY construction site, suspect charged
A 45-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found at a central New York construction site. Police say the body of Josie Berrios was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building under construction in the city of Ithaca's Collegetown neighborhood near Cornell University.
