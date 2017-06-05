VanBuren leads Section 10 effort at NYSPHSAA Golf championship
There will be no state title again this year for any Section 10 golfer, as the local linksters best finish at the NYSPHSAA championship event came from Madrid-Waddington's Grant VanBuren, who finished in the 51st position after two rounds played at the Robert Trent Jones Course at Cornell University in Ithaca. VanBuren completed the two-day event with an 81 on Monday, following his round of 82 on Sunday for a 163 total, 17 strokes behind the top two finishers, Adam Xiao and Nathan Han , who tied at +4 on the par 71 course.
