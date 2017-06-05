VanBuren leads Section 10 effort at N...

VanBuren leads Section 10 effort at NYSPHSAA Golf championship

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

There will be no state title again this year for any Section 10 golfer, as the local linksters best finish at the NYSPHSAA championship event came from Madrid-Waddington's Grant VanBuren, who finished in the 51st position after two rounds played at the Robert Trent Jones Course at Cornell University in Ithaca. VanBuren completed the two-day event with an 81 on Monday, following his round of 82 on Sunday for a 163 total, 17 strokes behind the top two finishers, Adam Xiao and Nathan Han , who tied at +4 on the par 71 course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca May 16 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May 15 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC