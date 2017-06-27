U.S. Conference of Mayors Opposes Mil...

U.S. Conference of Mayors Opposes Military-Heavy Trump Budget

Monday Jun 26 Read more: OpEdNews

The U.S. Conference of Mayors on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions opposing the military-heavy Trump budget proposal, urging Congress to move funding out of the military and into human and environmental needs rather than the reverse. "We are very excited that the entire US Conference of Mayors, from major metropoles such as New York City and Los Angeles to small rural townships, understand that the resources being sucked up by the Pentagon to wage endless wars overseas should be used to address our crumbling infrastructure, the climate crisis and poverty at home and abroad.

