Tiny Mite Takes a Major Bite Out of NYS Honeybee Population, Threatens Fruit and Vegetable Crops
ITHACA, N.Y. A tiny mite is causing major problems for New York's honeybee population and is threatening the fruit and vegetable crops that are a major part of the state's agriculture industry. The varroa mite is a common parasite that weakens honeybee colonies by feeding on bee blood and fat stores, and transmitting deadly viruses across the colony.
