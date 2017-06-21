the Left Has One More Argument: Kill ...

the Left Has One More Argument: Kill Them

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Ann Coulter

After a Bernie Sanders supporter tried to commit mass murder last week -- the second homicidal Bernie supporter so far this year -- the media blamed President Trump for lowering the bar on heated political rhetoric by calling his campaign opponents cruel names like "Crooked Hillary" and "Lyin' Ted." As soon as any conservative responds to Trump's belittling names for his rivals by erupting in a murderous rage, that will be a fantastically good point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ann Coulter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 23 SEE the TAZZ STENCH 2
How's the are for kids? Jun 20 Anawnamis 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jun 20 Concerned 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May '17 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC