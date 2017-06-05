SummerCuse Day 9: It's worth the driv...

SummerCuse Day 9: It's worth the drive down for the Ithaca Festival

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

For 40 years, the Ithaca Festival has brought elaborate parades, beautiful art and live music to the city along Cayuga Lake. More than 100 live musicians and ensambles will perform at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, Bernie Milton Pavilion, DeWitt Park, Ithaca Underground, the Ithaca Commons and other venues across the city.

