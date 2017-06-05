SummerCuse Day 9: It's worth the drive down for the Ithaca Festival
For 40 years, the Ithaca Festival has brought elaborate parades, beautiful art and live music to the city along Cayuga Lake. More than 100 live musicians and ensambles will perform at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, Bernie Milton Pavilion, DeWitt Park, Ithaca Underground, the Ithaca Commons and other venues across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|May 15
|Do I Support Mike...
|23
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr '17
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC