SummerCuse Day 31: Take a $5 bite of Ithaca

SummerCuse Day 31: Take a $5 bite of Ithaca

Monday

Part restaurant week, part Taste of Syracuse, Bite of Ithaca gives diners the chance to taste the offerings of more than 25 local restaurants on the cheap. From today until Saturday, participating restaurants will offer special menus of $5 offerings, such as prawns in Kerala southern Indian curry from Mia Tapas Bar & Restaurant, or Southern mac and cheese, made with pimento cheese, cheddar and goat cheese from Interlaken's Lively Run Dairy, at Monks on the Commons.

