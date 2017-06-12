State Incentive For Clean Business Development
It's a typical dilemma. Should you spend money on an energy system that you may not pay off before selling your property? Or something cosmetic that will boost the resale value? Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca have signed on to a program that makes it more economical to go green without being saddled with loan repayment when you sell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.
