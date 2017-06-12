'Star Trek' actor who played Klingon running for Congress in NY
Actor J.G. Hertzler, famous for playing Klingon General Martok on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," is hoping to set his phaser to "stunning upset" by defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Reed in New York's 23rd District this November. "I disagree with everything Reed supports," Hertzler wrote in a Facebook post after announcing his candidacy in Ithaca, N.Y., "including his unrelenting support of the Trumpster."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|May '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|23
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr '17
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC