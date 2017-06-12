'Star Trek' actor who played Klingon ...

'Star Trek' actor who played Klingon running for Congress in NY

Yesterday

Actor J.G. Hertzler, famous for playing Klingon General Martok on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," is hoping to set his phaser to "stunning upset" by defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Reed in New York's 23rd District this November. "I disagree with everything Reed supports," Hertzler wrote in a Facebook post after announcing his candidacy in Ithaca, N.Y., "including his unrelenting support of the Trumpster."

Ithaca, NY

