St. Lawrence River residents can now report high water damage for study

The survey, which will take responses through August 31, is being done by Cornell University with rapid response funding from New York Sea Grant. The survey was developed in response to stakeholder requests for a standardized method for collecting and reporting the impacts of high water levels on waterfront properties.

