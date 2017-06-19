Praying Mantis Devours Hummingbird in Shocking Photo

While praying mantises aren't the target visitors for a hummingbird feeder, a startling photo shows that they might come around anyway-but not for the sugar water. Several years ago, New Mexico resident and former National Park Service ranger Tom Vaughan spotted a bizarre sight at a backyard bird feeder: a dead hummingbird in the clutches of a praying mantis, the insect feeding on the bird's carcass.

Read more at National Geographic.