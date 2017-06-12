Police respond to stabbing in Ithaca

Police respond to stabbing in Ithaca

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: WENY

Ithaca Police responded to the report of a male stabbing victim at the intersection of South Cayuga Street and North Titus Avenue around 4:28 AM on June 11, 2017. While responding to the scene, officers were advised by dispatch of a new report where a person was stabbed during a burglary at an apartment on the 200 block of West Spencer Street.

