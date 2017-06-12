Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Ithaca
Ithaca police are investigating a "suspicious" death inside an apartment in the 200 block of Dryden Road, within blocks of the Cornell University police campus, officials said. Police said a dead man was discovered inside the apartment shortly before 7 a.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|May '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|23
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr '17
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC