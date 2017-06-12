Police investigate 'suspicious' death...

Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Ithaca

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Post-Standard

Ithaca police are investigating a "suspicious" death inside an apartment in the 200 block of Dryden Road, within blocks of the Cornell University police campus, officials said. Police said a dead man was discovered inside the apartment shortly before 7 a.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca May 16 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May '17 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC