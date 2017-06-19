Name That Tasty Table Grape, New From Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. Big on flavor, aroma and size, Cornell University's newest grape lacks one defining feature: a name. Grape breeder Bruce Reisch spent years developing the grape, and now he's offering the public the chance to name it.
