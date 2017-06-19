Name That Tasty Table Grape, New From...

Name That Tasty Table Grape, New From Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. Big on flavor, aroma and size, Cornell University's newest grape lacks one defining feature: a name. Grape breeder Bruce Reisch spent years developing the grape, and now he's offering the public the chance to name it.

