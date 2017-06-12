Local Municipalities Struggle To Cons...

Local Municipalities Struggle To Consolidate Services

21 hrs ago Read more: Lansing Star

With Albany leaning on local governments to consolidate services, and even, in some cases to consolidate villages with their surrounding towns, the Town and Village of Lansing and Lansing School District are among several municipalities in Tompkins County that are struggling to comply. County Administrator Joe Mareane has been meeting with supervisors and mayors from governments within Tompkins County to work out a plan for sharing services that will satisfy Albany.

