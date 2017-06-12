Kate Walsh Named Dean of School of Ho...

Kate Walsh Named Dean of School of Hotel Administration at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. Kate Walsh, MPS '90, has been named the seventh dean of the School of Hotel Administration , Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced June 16. She is the first female dean of the Hotel School and the second alumnus to lead it. Walsh has served as interim dean since July 1, 2016.

