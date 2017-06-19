Jury deadlocks on murder charges in Ithaca College student's slaying at Cornell
A New York man has been found guilty of assaulting a student on an upstate college campus but the jury deadlocked on charges stemming from the fatal stabbing of another student. The Tompkins County Court jury on Monday convicted 23-year-old Nagee Green, of Freeville, on an assault charge for injuring an Ithaca College student during a fight on the Cornell University campus last Aug. 28. Prosecutors say during the fight Green fatally stabbed another Ithaca student , Anthony Nazaire of New York City.
