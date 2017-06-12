It's a Tough Flu Season a for Dogs

It's a Tough Flu Season a for Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: HON

"New viruses emerge in animals periodically, and this is an example of a virus that got transmitted from birds to dogs," said Colin Parrish, a professor of virology at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Ithaca, N.Y. "It's a new canine virus." This is an H3N2 flu virus that emerged in Asia in 2005 and spread to the United States, probably in dogs brought over from Korea in 2015, Parrish added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca 19 hr VictorOrians 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca May 16 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May 15 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC