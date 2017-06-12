It's a Tough Flu Season a for Dogs
"New viruses emerge in animals periodically, and this is an example of a virus that got transmitted from birds to dogs," said Colin Parrish, a professor of virology at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Ithaca, N.Y. "It's a new canine virus." This is an H3N2 flu virus that emerged in Asia in 2005 and spread to the United States, probably in dogs brought over from Korea in 2015, Parrish added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|19 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|May 15
|Do I Support Mike...
|23
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr '17
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC