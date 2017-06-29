Hangar Theatre Brings a Classic Music...

Hangar Theatre Brings a Classic Musical Comedy to the Finger Lakes Tonight

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Hangar Theatre will present A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum as this season's musical from June 29 until July 15, 2017. The musical combines the classical Broadway fare, the comedy of ancient Rome, and a healthy shake of vaudeville.

